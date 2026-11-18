The government is strengthening preparations in Mindoro and Palawan to minimize disruptions to essential services and protect residents from the anticipated impact of a super El Niño.

State-run National Transmission Corp. (TransCo) said Wednesday it is coordinating with government agencies and local electric cooperatives to improve infrastructure, accelerate ongoing projects and ensure service continuity during prolonged dry conditions.

“We are one with the government in ensuring that consumers, especially in island provinces, are not severely affected by El Niño.

We are fast-tracking connections of new power plants, investing in new infrastructure and conducting maintenance activities as we speak. Since we assumed system operations, our efforts have resulted in outage reductions in Mindoro and Palawan,” TransCo president and CEO Joseph Omar A. Castillo said.

The agency reported that coordinated government interventions have reduced power outages by 21 percent in Mindoro and 17 percent in Palawan.

Castillo said preparations are particularly important for island provinces, where infrastructure limitations could make communities more vulnerable to disruptions during extreme weather conditions.

“We know that El Niño is putting pressure on power generation facilities, especially hydropower plants. At the same time, power plants have to be properly maintained to ensure reliability and avoid technical malfunctions during this critical period,” he said.

“Rest assured that energy agencies are working double time to serve consumers in Mindoro and Palawan, as well as around the country, to mitigate the impact of El Niño on energy facilities.”