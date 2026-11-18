Megawide Construction Corp. reported a 75% increase in consolidated net income to P876 million in the first nine months of 2026, already exceeding its full-year 2025 earnings of P532 million by 65%.

The company’s performance was supported by stronger revenues, growth across its business segments and lower financing costs following its debt reduction initiatives.

Consolidated revenues climbed 17% year-on-year to P14.38 billion, while gross profit reached P3.79 billion. Gross margin remained steady at 26%, with value engineering and supply chain management helping cushion the impact of higher material and input costs.

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Construction remained Megawide’s largest revenue contributor, generating P10.12 billion, or 70% of total revenues. Its order book reached a five-year high of P60.2 billion as of end-September, supported by the government’s 4PH housing program and other residential and commercial developments.

The real estate segment posted a 152% revenue increase to P3.84 billion. Booked sales rose to P5.2 billion from P2.8 billion a year earlier, while unbooked revenues stood at P11.4 billion.

Landport revenues also grew 16% to P415.5 million, supported by average daily terminal foot traffic of 181,000.

“At this point, our performance provides better visibility of our way forward and gives us confidence that we will be able to deliver on our commitments for the year, both in terms of profitability and return to shareholders,” said Edgar Saavedra, Megawide chairman and chief executive officer.

The company also reduced its debt obligations by approximately P7 billion as of end-September, generating P372 million in interest cost savings.