“We didn't know that was going to take place, but it took place very quickly and it's a magnificent deal for both,” Trump said at Malacañang on Wednesday.

TRUMP says the new trade deal between Manila and Washington will be the 'biggest ever' between the two nations.

US President Donald J. Trump on Tuesday touted a new trade deal with the Philippines as “the biggest” agreement between the two countries, renewing his greater push for 'superintelligence' amid the global AI boom.

“We've just consummated a very big trade deal, the biggest trade deal we've ever made by far, and it's a fair deal for both countries, and we're very happy with it,” Trump said at Malacañang on Wednesday morning.

Trump met with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit after arriving in the country Tuesday evening. He said the agreement was not originally part of their agenda but was reached quickly and would benefit both countries.

“We didn't know that was going to take place, but it took place very quickly and it's a magnificent deal for both,” he added.

Details of the proposed agreement remained sparse as of press time. In a Truth Social post after departing Manila for the APEC Summit in China, Trump said the deal would cover the agriculture and energy sectors.

“I am pleased to announce that we made a new and completely different Trade Deal with the Philippines, one that will be a true landmark and, in particular, a Deal that will be great for our Farmers and those in the business of ‘Energy,’” Trump wrote.

Philippine Ambassador to the US Babes Romualdez, however, said nothing had been signed, while confirming that the potential agreement covered the same sectors.

“The US offered for us to diversify our food supply and energy requirements,” he said.

Also read Gov’t moves to cushion El Niño impact

The Philippines was among the countries affected by Trump's ‘America-first’ tariff policies, introduced last year and revised several times since. The country is currently subject to an additional 12.5 percent US tariff, imposed effective 24 July 2026, following Washington's determination concerning Philippine enforcement of restrictions on imports produced using forced labor.

No confirmed reports of changes to or removal of the tariffs had been verified as of press time, despite Philippine officials’ earlier confirmation that Manila would raise the issue during Trump's visit.

AI push

Separately, Trump renewed his push for what he calls ‘superintelligence’ (SI), referring to the expanding artificial intelligence (AI) industry that has increasingly supported the US economy.

“We're leading everybody by a lot. And we hope to keep it that way. And we will keep it that way,” he said at the ASEAN Special Summit with the US on Tuesday night.

Trump described superintelligence as a technology that could create jobs, advance scientific and medical research, and strengthen national security. He said it could have a greater impact than the internet and the Industrial Revolution, although its full potential remains to be seen.

“They say that, as an example, that SI is going to be bigger than the Industrial Revolution. We'll see, but so far it seems to be looking like that, far bigger than the Internet and bigger than the Industrial Revolution,” Trump said.

Trump began referring to AI as ‘superintelligence’ in September, saying the word ‘artificial’ could carry a negative connotation and make the technology sound fake or inferior.

The Philippines, meanwhile, has also expressed its ambition to capture a larger share of the global AI industry, calling for stronger regional cooperation to ensure the technology is developed and used responsibly.

“Our job, then, is to make this region the place where that capital will land, on terms that will serve our people and benefit our economies,” Finance Secretary Frederick Go said.

“We can only do that as one integrated market, with common rules, connected payments and connected power.”