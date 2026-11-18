Around 150 Filipino seafarers aboard 15 vessels attacked in the Strait of Hormuz have been affected by maritime security threats, with 60 percent to 70 percent already repatriated, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said most of the affected seafarers were safe as the government continued monitoring attacks on vessels operating in high-risk maritime areas.

The DMW is coordinating with shipowners, licensed manning agencies, migrant workers offices, embassies and consulates to monitor crew members and facilitate repatriation when necessary.

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Under Advisory No. 62, series of 2026, the department urged shipowners and manning agencies to avoid deploying Filipino seafarers to areas where attacks could threaten their safety.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation. Our clear directive to shipowners and manning agencies is not to put our fellow citizens in harm's way. As much as possible, routing or deploying Filipino seafarers through areas with a high threat of attack must be avoided," Cacdac said.

However, the DMW acknowledged that some vessels may be unable to avoid high-risk routes because of operational and navigational requirements.

Cacdac said shipping operations in affected areas have not completely stopped, with some vessels continuing to enter and exit despite security threats.

He stressed that shipowners must assess prevailing security conditions before each voyage and implement stricter safety measures to protect crew members.

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Among the required precautions are designated safe areas aboard vessels where seafarers can seek shelter during attacks, along with clear emergency procedures and identification of potentially vulnerable sections of ships.

"If passing through these areas truly cannot be avoided, extra precautions must be taken. There must be clear safety protocols, designated safe areas on the ship, and the crew members must know where they should go in the event of an attack," Cacdac said.