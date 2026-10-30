The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) confiscated 9,416 non-compliant products worth P3.43 million during enforcement operations across four regions from 5 to 13 October, as the government intensified efforts to protect consumers from unsafe and improperly labeled goods.

Led by Task Force KALASAG, personnel from the DTI Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau inspected 883 commercial establishments across the National Capital Region, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region and Caraga.

Of the establishments inspected, 43 were found selling products without the required Philippine Standard (PS) Quality and Safety Mark or Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) stickers. Other products also had incomplete labels.

The confiscated goods included deformed steel bars, low-carbon steel wires, ceramic tiles, liquefied petroleum gas regulators, incandescent bulbs and self-ballasted LED lamps.

The operations were conducted as part of Consumer Welfare Month, which carries the theme “Safe Products, Confident Consumers.”

The DTI issued Notices of Violation to the 43 establishments, which will face administrative investigations and possible penalties under existing trade and consumer protection laws.

The agency reminded business owners to comply with product safety and labeling requirements, warning that regulated goods must meet applicable Philippine standards before being sold.

Consumers, meanwhile, were advised to check for official PS marks or ICC stickers when purchasing regulated products. These markings indicate that goods have undergone the required conformity assessment procedures.

Shoppers were also urged to examine product labels and other required information to help ensure that items meet applicable safety and quality standards.