Pope Leo XIV accepts resignation of Abra bishop

Pope Leo XIV has accepted the resignation of 66-year-old Bishop Leopoldo C. Jaucian as head of the Diocese of Bangued in Abra.

The Vatican announced the development on Saturday, 7 November, stating: “The Holy Father has accepted the resignation from the pastoral care of the diocese of Bangued, Philippines, presented by Bishop Leopoldo C. Jaucian, S.V.D.”

Although the retirement age for bishops is 75, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said the Pope accepted Jaucian's resignation under provisions of Canon Law covering bishops who are unable to fulfill their duties because of ill health or another grave reason.

The CBCP identified Jaucian as the current chairman of its Episcopal Commission on Mission.

Jaucian was ordained a priest in 1988 and is one of three Filipino bishops belonging to the Society of the Divine Word.

He has led the Diocese of Bangued for 19 years, having been ordained a bishop on 5 January 2007.

Following his resignation, the CBCP said seven ecclesiastical jurisdictions in the Philippines are now without bishops.