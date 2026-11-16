DFA mum on Pax Silica signing ahead of Trump's Manila visit

Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro briefs the media on Monday, November 16, 2026, on the outcomes of ASEAN's summits with dialogue partners.

Department of Foreign Affairs Ma. Theresa Lazaro refused to speculate whether the signing of the contentious Pax Silica agreement would be pushed during United States President Donald Trump's brief visit to the Philippines for this week’s ASEAN Summit.

“If there’s any question on the United States-Philippine discussions, then we’ll wait for that day, or perhaps we just have to have the discussions first,” Lazaro told reporters on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits on Monday.

The statement follows a question from a press member about potential outcomes and agreements to be signed between the Philippines and the US following Trump’s expected arrival on Tuesday, the last day of the three-day summit.

Lazaro insisted, however, that her briefing mandate is limited only to meetings that had already concluded during the summit.

She said she is managing information on a “day-to-day basis” and that details of future bilateral discussions would be addressed once they took place.

Trump’s visit has sparked widespread protests across the country following reports that the Pax Silica agreement would be signed during his brief stay in Manila.

Last week, Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo insisted the signing would not take place during the regional summit, so it would not overshadow the initiatives the Philippines is advancing.

The proposed Pax Silica is a US-led initiative designed to secure and strengthen supply chains for advanced technologies, specifically artificial intelligence and semiconductor manufacturing.

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The US partnered with several countries, including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, and the United Kingdom, to launch Pax Silica.

In April, the Philippines joined the coalition and agreed to host the industrial hub, hoping to attract billions in investment and generate thousands of jobs for Filipinos.

The industrial hub is a planned 4,000-acre (about 1,620-hectare) site in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac.

The proposal will displace thousands of local residents, farmers, and indigenous communities, and has raised environmental concerns.

Civic groups and progressive lawmakers strongly opposed the project, concerned that the manufacturing hub’s massive cooling and processing demands would require substantial water and electricity resources and could push the Philippines’ already fragile grid and water supply to the breaking point.

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority projected that Pax Silica could consume 65 to 90 million liters per day, or the equivalent of up to 36 Olympic-sized pools.

Similarly, protesters also feared that heavy extraction could threaten irrigation for local farmers and reduce access to potable water for nearby residential communities.