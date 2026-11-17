PHIVOLCS recorded a magnitude 3.4 earthquake near General Nakar, Quezon, at 5:04 a.m. on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, with Instrumental Intensity II detected in the municipality.

GENERAL NAKAR, Quezon — A magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck Quezon province early Tuesday morning, 17 November 2026, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

The earthquake occurred at 5:04 a.m., with its epicenter located approximately 29 kilometers north-northwest of General Nakar, Quezon, at a shallow depth of four kilometers.

PHIVOLCS recorded Instrumental Intensity II in General Nakar, indicating weak ground shaking detected by seismic monitoring instruments.

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No reports of damage or injuries were indicated in the initial earthquake bulletin.