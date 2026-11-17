Magnitude 3.4 quake strikes Quezon province
Shallow earthquake recorded near General Nakar early Tuesday morning
GENERAL NAKAR, Quezon — A magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck Quezon province early Tuesday morning, 17 November 2026, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).
The earthquake occurred at 5:04 a.m., with its epicenter located approximately 29 kilometers north-northwest of General Nakar, Quezon, at a shallow depth of four kilometers.
PHIVOLCS recorded Instrumental Intensity II in General Nakar, indicating weak ground shaking detected by seismic monitoring instruments.
No reports of damage or injuries were indicated in the initial earthquake bulletin.
Residents are advised to remain alert and monitor official PHIVOLCS advisories for further updates.