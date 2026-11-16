United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres views an exhibition at the International Media Center in Pasay City on 16 November 2026, highlighting the impact of ASEAN-UN cooperation across Southeast Asia.

Despite the peacebuilding efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres expressed alarm over the continuing humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, pointing out that it has reached an unprecedented scale since the military coup in 2021.

Guterres joined Southeast Asian leaders in Manila on Monday and, at his final ASEAN-UN Summit as UN chief before the end of his term at year-end, called for deeper partnership and multilateral cooperation between the organizations amid heightened global conflicts.

He commended ASEAN’s diplomatic efforts, particularly in advancing negotiations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea and the ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand.

However, he expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in the military-ruled Myanmar, despite ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus, or the so-called peace plan reached as early as April 2021.

“Human suffering has reached epic proportions. I call on all parties to protect civilians, uphold international law, and allow safe, sustained, and unhindered humanitarian access,” Guterres said.

Similarly, the UN chief highlighted that nearly a decade after the forced mass displacement of Rohingya in Myanmar and across neighboring countries, accountability for grave violations and the necessary conditions for a safe, voluntary, dignified, and sustainable return remain elusive for them.

“Until these conditions are met, states have a duty to protect those fleeing violence and persecution,” he said.

The appeal comes amid reports of ongoing human rights violations by the Myanmar military junta and its alleged deliberate efforts to block humanitarian assistance from reaching communities.

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ASEAN leaders formed the 5PC just two months after the Myanmar military seized control of the government from a democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

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The 5PC mandates the immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar, engages all parties in a constructive dialogue for a peaceful solution, mediation through a special envoy of the ASEAN Chair, accepts humanitarian assistance through ASEAN, and a visit by the special envoy to meet relevant stakeholders.

President Marcos Jr., who chairs the 49th ASEAN Summit, acknowledged that the peace plan has made insufficient progress to end the crisis and civil war in Myanmar.

For five years straight, ASEAN has barred Myanmar’s political participation in its high-level meetings, such as summits, although regional leaders agreed Sunday to gradually restore it, provided that there is concrete progress in ending violence and adherence to the 5PC.

At the ongoing summit, Myanmar is represented only by its Foreign Ministry director-general for ASEAN affairs, while the rest of the delegates from the 11-member bloc are ASEAN leaders.

Guterres said the UN will continue to support the 5PC to resolve the Myanmar crisis, but warned that engagement with the military leaders must not be mistaken for “appeasement.”

“Obviously, there are intolerable violations of human rights in Myanmar. Those violations need to stop. Violence needs to stop. Humanitarian access needs to be granted. And all those arbitrarily detained must be immediately released,” he stressed.

Recently, the UN Human Rights Council estimated that more than 3.7 million people in Myanmar have been displaced, while 8,122 civilians—including 1,791 women and 1,078 children—have been killed since the junta’s takeover.

The council also projected that more than 12 million people face acute hunger or severe food insecurity amid alleged efforts by Myanmar’s military-backed leaders to block humanitarian assistance and other life-saving aid.

Reports suggest that ASEAN is under intense pressure to reconsider such a decision following an alleged increase in engagement with Myanmar by Thailand and other ASEAN members despite the ongoing civil war.

Citing DFA Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro, a Kyodo News report states that Myanmar’s possible return to key regional meetings will be off the table at the ongoing summit.