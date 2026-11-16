Bini Mikhas trending birthday wish: No to Pax Silica!

What was supposed to be a simple birthday celebration became a moment of advocacy for BINI member Mikha Lim, who used the spotlight to voice her opposition to the controversial Pax Silica initiative.

During BINI’s Signals World Tour finale in Taiwan on November 15, Mikha received a surprise birthday cake from her fellow members and the group’s team.

When given the opportunity to share her birthday wish with the audience, the P-pop star boldly declared, “No to Pax Silica!” drawing attention to an issue affecting communities back home.

The proposed Pax Silica Economic Security Zone in New Clark City, Tarlac, has sparked concerns among farmers, Indigenous groups, and environmental advocates over possible displacement, threats to ancestral lands, and the project’s potential impact on natural resources and local livelihoods.

The initiative, backed by the United States, aims to strengthen supply chains supporting artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies.

Mikha’s public declaration came amid discussions surrounding the 49th ASEAN Summit being hosted by the Philippines.

Her statement also followed a recent controversy involving the Land Transportation Office, where she surrendered her driver’s license after being questioned over cellphone use while driving. She subsequently apologized and accepted responsibility for her actions.