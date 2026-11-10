TABUK CITY, Kalinga — Kalinga Police Provincial Office (KPPO) chief Col. Peter D. Ngabit Jr. has reminded police officers to uphold strict discipline, integrity and professionalism in carrying out their duties.

Ngabit issued the reminder during a command visit and “Talk to the Men” session with personnel of the 1st Kalinga Provincial Mobile Force Company at Camp Capt. Juan M. Duyan in Barangay Bulanao, Tabuk City.

He emphasized the importance of operational readiness, vigilance and internal discipline in maintaining peace and order throughout the province.

The visit also served as an opportunity to assess the unit's operational capabilities and address administrative concerns affecting personnel.

Ngabit stressed that police performance depends not only on operational preparedness but also on personnel welfare, morale and fair administrative practices.

He urged officers to demonstrate dedication, transparency and accountability in every assignment while ensuring that human rights and individual dignity are respected during law enforcement operations.

The provincial police chief also reminded personnel that adherence to police ethics and professional standards is essential to maintaining public trust.