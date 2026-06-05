MCIA cites public-private role in seamless 48th ASEAN Summit Arrivals

CEBU, Philippines — As Cebu welcomed ministers, delegates, and world leaders for activities related to the 48th ASEAN Summit, Mactan-Cebu International Airport served as one of the country’s key gateways—reflecting the extensive coordination, preparation, and collaboration among government agencies, airport authorities, and private sector stakeholders working together to deliver a seamless arrival experience.

Preparations at Mactan-Cebu International Airport involved close coordination among the Department of Transportation, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority, the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, the Department of Tourism, the Office of the First Lady through the Office of the Social Secretary, airport teams, and local partners.