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MCIA cites public-private role in seamless 48th ASEAN Summit Arrivals

DEPARTMENT of Tourism and Mactan-Cebu International Airport officials welcomes delegates arriving in Cebu for activities related to the 48th ASEAN Summit.
DEPARTMENT of Tourism and Mactan-Cebu International Airport officials welcomes delegates arriving in Cebu for activities related to the 48th ASEAN Summit.PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF MCIA
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CEBU, Philippines — As Cebu welcomed ministers, delegates, and world leaders for activities related to the 48th ASEAN Summit, Mactan-Cebu International Airport served as one of the country’s key gateways—reflecting the extensive coordination, preparation, and collaboration among government agencies, airport authorities, and private sector stakeholders working together to deliver a seamless arrival experience.

Preparations at Mactan-Cebu International Airport involved close coordination among the Department of Transportation, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority, the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, the Department of Tourism, the Office of the First Lady through the Office of the Social Secretary, airport teams, and local partners.

DEPARTMENT of Tourism and Mactan-Cebu International Airport officials welcomes delegates arriving in Cebu for activities related to the 48th ASEAN Summit.
Cebu hailed as MICE capital after ASEAN meet’s success

These efforts supported the arrival of several ASEAN leaders and representatives, including Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Vietnam representative Le Minh Hung, Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão, and Myanmar Permanent Secretary Hau Khan Sum, representing Myanmar leadership.

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