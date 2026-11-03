Malacañang on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, expressed hope that Chinese President Xi Jinping would personally attend the upcoming ASEAN summit in Manila, saying his presence could provide an opportunity to address tensions between the Philippines and China, particularly in the West Philippine Sea.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said direct dialogue between leaders could help resolve disagreements and strengthen diplomatic relations.

“Mas maganda po na dumating po talaga ang liderato ng China dahil mas magandang pagkakataon ito para mapag-usapan kung anuman iyong mga maaaring may gusot at doon magkaroon ng pagkakataong maresolba. Kasi kaya nga po ito summit para kung anuman iyong mga issues among the region ay mapag-usapan at maiayos,” Castro said during a Palace briefing.

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The statement followed China's accusation that the Philippines obstructed the participation of Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun in the 13th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus held in Cebu last week.

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang accused Manila of abusing its ASEAN chairmanship and violating the regional bloc's principles of consultation and inclusivity.

Castro rejected the allegation, pointing out that China was represented at the meeting by its defense attaché to the Philippines, Senior Capt. Yang Lei.

“At alam po natin na nakapag-participate din naman po ang China sa pamamagitan ng senior captain, ang Chinese Defense Attaché to the Philippines na si Senior Captain Yang Lei. So, nandoon po ang mga pagkakataon upang makapagbigay ng komento, mensahe ang bansang China during the defense meeting,” she said.

The Palace official said the administration had no plans to issue a formal response to Beijing's accusations, emphasizing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s preference for resolving international disputes through diplomacy.

Castro added that the Department of Foreign Affairs had yet to confirm whether Xi would attend the ASEAN summit and related meetings scheduled for 16 to 18 November.