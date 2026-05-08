ASEAN slams US, Israel attacks, Iran retaliation

“These developments have disrupted maritime and air transport routes, heightened risks to merchant and non-combatant vessels and aircraft, and affected the flow of energy and essential goods,” he said.

The Philippine leader called for the “immediate cessation of hostilities,” peaceful settlement of disputes, protection of civilians, and restoration of safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route.

“For ASEAN, these challenges are deeply felt by our people through higher living costs, supply disruptions, threatened livelihoods, economic strain, [and] growing vulnerability,” Marcos said.

The Middle East conflict dominated discussions as ASEAN leaders gathered in Cebu under the Philippine chairmanship and the theme “Navigating Our Future Together.”

Marcos said the worsening geopolitical situation forced the Philippines to recalibrate parts of its ASEAN hosting, including scaling down non-essential activities and shifting some meetings online.

“Despite the calibration, we strive to remain responsive to the needs of our ASEAN community and focus on fulfilling our chairship goals,” he said.

The summit focused heavily on three priorities identified by the Philippines: energy security, food security, and the safety of ASEAN nationals abroad.

Marcos said ASEAN must strengthen coordination to ensure stable energy supply, improve regional interconnectivity, and accelerate renewable energy development to reduce vulnerability to external shocks.

“At a time of heightened volatility, ASEAN must strengthen coordination and reinforce preparedness,” he said.

He also called for stronger intra-ASEAN trade and food system resilience after disruptions linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz affected fertilizer supply, food prices, and transport.

The Philippine leader also highlighted the need to protect ASEAN nationals working overseas, particularly in conflict-affected areas in the Middle East.

“This means strengthening early warning systems, enhancing consular coordination, and ensuring the timely delivery of assistance,” Marcos said.

Artificial intelligence and digital innovation were also raised as tools ASEAN could use to improve energy forecasting, agricultural productivity, and crisis response systems.

Beyond the Middle East crisis, Marcos said ASEAN must continue to uphold “ASEAN centrality and solidarity” amid rising geopolitical uncertainty.

He also pushed for stronger maritime cooperation within the bloc, including the proposed establishment of an ASEAN Maritime Center under an ASEAN Leaders’ Declaration on Maritime Cooperation expected to be adopted during the summit.