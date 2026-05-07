A summit, a boat and a household

Energy security quickly leaves the conference hall and enters ordinary life: the light switch, fuel pump, hospital generator, delivery fee and almost everything that must move before it reaches the table.

I first learned this in the early 2000s when I asked an uncle who worked at the embassy of a Middle Eastern state why we could not be given preferential pricing on oil, with many Filipinos working there.

His answer was direct: “We can only be assured of supply.”

I did not understand its weight then. Years later, it sounds less like a dismissal and more like a lesson. Goodwill, labor and friendship matter. But when markets tighten, access is never automatic. Supply is not sentiment. It must be prepared for before disruption arrives.

Citizens may not need to know every technical detail. But they deserve to understand this: when energy becomes unstable, daily life becomes more fragile.

The impact is not felt equally, but widely. It reaches homes, hospitals, ports, markets, schools, public services, small businesses and transport routes. This is economic democracy: resilience should not be a private luxury, available only to those who can absorb higher costs or decode complicated choices.

This is where the Balangay becomes more than a visual theme.