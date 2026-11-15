Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen has called on investigators of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) to remain steadfast against subtle pressures stemming from personal relationships, warning that compromised findings threaten the integrity of the entire judiciary.

Speaking at the 4th Investigating Commissioners’ Summit of the IBP Commission on Bar Discipline on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, Justice Leonen cautioned investigating commissioners against allowing ties with senior partners, former classmates, fraternity brothers, or politicians to influence their handling of administrative complaints against lawyers.

Justice Leonen noted that threats to impartiality rarely appear as overt bribery. Instead, they often take the form of social pressure to maintain the status quo.

“Deference feels like courtesy. Going along feels like collegiality,” Justice Leonen told the commissioners. “The status quo never demands that we do wrong. It asks only that we do nothing.”

Emphasizing the critical role of the IBP Commission on Bar Discipline, the Senior Associate Justice reminded investigators that their factual findings serve as the foundational basis for the Supreme Court’s rulings in disciplinary cases.

“This commission is the Court’s eye on the facts,” Justice Leonen said, adding that investigations tainted by friendship, deference, or fear undermine judicial independence before a case even reaches the magistrates.

“A court can be no more independent than the facts placed before it.”

He further stressed that strict impartiality is vital to protecting marginalized and impoverished litigants, who often rely on an independent legal system as their sole avenue for justice.

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“For those without resources, the independence of the courts is the only resource they have,” he said.

The three-day summit, held from 3 to 5 Nov. at the Diamond Hotel in Manila, carried the theme “Ethical Standards for Lawyers in the Age of Social Media and AI.”

Leonen also warned the commissioners about the risks posed by social media and artificial intelligence (AI) particularly the rapid spread of incomplete accounts and the generation of convincing but false information, including fabricated legal citations.

He urged them to examine actual case records, verify citations against original sources, prepare their findings in their own words and disclose their use of AI tools.

He stressed that AI cannot replace human judgment by citing the SC’s governance framework requiring disclosure of AI use and prohibiting AI-generated output from serving as the sole basis for a ruling.