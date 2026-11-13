DOJ, BARMM officials reaffirm support for amnesty program

Top officials from the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and local governments across Mindanao have reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining the government's amnesty program for former rebels.

During a closed-door dialogue on 10 November, officials noted that former members of the New People's Army (NPA) continue to surrender and seek opportunities to reintegrate into society, underscoring the need for sustained institutional support.

The amnesty program is implemented through the National Amnesty Commission (NAC), in coordination with the DOJ, Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, Department of the Interior and Local Government and Department of National Defense.

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Under Presidential Proclamation No. 404, qualified former members of the Communist Party of the Philippines, NPA and National Democratic Front may apply for amnesty covering certain political offenses.

The program provides legal relief, including the possible dismissal of pending criminal cases and lifting of arrest warrants for covered offenses, subject to applicable requirements and approval.

Heinous crimes, terrorism and grave human rights violations are excluded from amnesty coverage.

Applicants may also receive safe conduct passes while their applications are being processed by Local Amnesty Boards nationwide.

Approved applicants may regain civil and political rights, while reintegration efforts are supported by livelihood, socioeconomic and psychosocial assistance under the government's Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program.

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The dialogue was led by Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida and attended by DOJ Undersecretaries Garney Candelaria and Francis John Tejano, National Bureau of Investigation Director Melvin Matibag, BARMM Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua and local government representatives from Regions 9, 10, 11 and 13.

Aside from the amnesty program, officials discussed strengthening coordination in addressing illegal drugs and other law enforcement challenges.

Participants emphasized the importance of thorough case preparation, including the proper evaluation of complaints, police reports and evidence, to uphold due process and ensure access to justice.

The meeting also tackled transnational and regional concerns affecting Mindanao, including smuggling, illegal mining, human trafficking and the legal and humanitarian challenges faced by stateless persons.