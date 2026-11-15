The Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates (PAHRA) firmly calls out the Philippine National Police (PNP) over the arrest and detention of three University of Makati (UMak) students who were participating in a peaceful picket on 13 November 2026.

PAHRA stresses that the apprehension of the student demonstrators raises serious concerns over the state's respect for the people's constitutional rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

The three arrested individuals, identified in student reports as student councilors, were taking part in a youth-led mobilization outside their university in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig City.

The demonstration was part of the nationwide National Youth Day of Action opposing the US-led Pax Silica initiative—a proposed artificial intelligence and semiconductor manufacturing hub in New Clark City, Tarlac—and coincided with the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump for the ASEAN Summit.

According to eyewitness accounts from student organizations, including Panday Sining UMak and the UMak College of Governance and Public Policy Student Council, uniformed police officers and plainclothes intelligence personnel surrounded the protesters and confronted them over an alleged lack of a rally permit.

Despite attempts by the students to negotiate and conclude their program, police personnel allegedly confiscated their placards and forcibly dispersed the group.

During the dispersal, officers reportedly punched several demonstrators and placed one student in a chokehold before taking the three students into custody.

The students were initially detained at the BGC Police Station 1 (Taguig CPS Sub-Station 1) and later brought to Taguig City Hall for inquest proceedings, where they reportedly face charges of alarms and scandals. The UMak School of Law has stepped in to provide legal assistance to the detained students.

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In light of these developments, PAHRA firmly demands the immediate and unconditional release of the three UMak students.

Furthermore, PAHRA calls on the PNP Human Rights Affairs Office (HRAO) to immediately intervene and facilitate a thorough, impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrest, specifically addressing the disturbing reports of physical assault and excessive force used against the youth protesters.

The HRAO must ensure that:

· The fundamental rights and physical well-being of the students are strictly upheld while in custody.

· The detainees have unhindered access to their legal counsel and families.

· Any human rights violations or abuses of authority committed by the involved police personnel are properly investigated and prosecuted.

PAHRA reiterates that protesting is not a crime. The alliance demands that the PNP respect the Filipino people's constitutional right to peaceful assembly and recognize that public demonstrations and youth dissent are legitimate, vital pillars of a democratic society.

As PNP Chief PGen. Nartatez Jr. recently stated ahead of the 49th ASEAN Summit, the PNP recognizes the role of public demonstrations while encouraging protesters to observe designated freedom parks and existing regulations.