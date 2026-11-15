Vigilant personnel of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) intercepted an attempt to smuggle suspected illegal drugs into the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) Maximum Security Camp on Friday afternoon, 13 November 2026, resulting in the immediate arrest of a female visitor.

In an official report submitted to BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr., NBP Senior Superintendent Gary Garcia identified the suspect as Jennifer Antonio. Investigation revealed that Antonio is the mother of Person Deprived of Liberty (PDL) Hubert De Leon and the common-law spouse of PDL Marianito Sta. Mania, both of whom are currently detained at Quadrant 4 of the Maximum Security Camp.

The apprehension took place during routine visitation screening at the Inmate Visitation Service Unit (IVSU) led by Correction Officer I Graizel Cabarrubias.

Because the IVSU body scanner was undergoing scheduled maintenance at the time, IVSU Maximum Security Camp Deputy Chief Correction Officer II Cyrus Bedoya directed CO1 Cabarrubias and CO1 Faith Marie Balangui to escort Antonio to Gate 1 for mandatory scanning.

During the Gate 1 body scan, operators detected a suspicious anomaly, prompting corrections officers to conduct a thorough secondary strip and cavity inspection.

Upon inspection, authorities recovered two condoms concealed inside the suspect’s private parts. One of the condoms yielded 11 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing an undetermined quantity of white crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu (with additional sachets discovered in the second condom).

Following standard operating procedures, the suspect was turned over to the Muntinlupa City Police Station for proper booking and the filing of appropriate charges under Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Meanwhile, the confiscated suspected illegal substances were submitted to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Forensic Laboratory for qualitative and quantitative examination.