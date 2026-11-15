Marcos calls for ASEAN unity amid global uncertainty

ASEAN's influence "rests not only on our collective weight, but on the enduring truths in the principles that we uphold," Marcos told regional leaders and delegates.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday urged Southeast Asian nations to strengthen cooperation and uphold shared principles as the region confronts geopolitical tensions, economic disruptions and emerging security challenges.

Opening the 49th ASEAN Summit at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), Marcos emphasized that the regional bloc's influence extends beyond its economic and political strength, drawing from decades of cooperation and commitment to peaceful relations.

ASEAN's influence "rests not only on our collective weight, but on the enduring truths in the principles that we uphold," Marcos told regional leaders and delegates.

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The summit brings together ASEAN's 11 member states and external partners to discuss regional priorities and responses to challenges affecting Southeast Asia.

Balangay as symbol of unity

Drawing on the Philippines' maritime heritage, Marcos compared ASEAN's collective journey to a balangay, the traditional wooden boat featured in the country's ASEAN chairship logo.

“As the Balangay reminds us, no journey is made by following one direction alone. It requires trust among those who travel together, the strength to adjust to changing conditions, and a shared sense of commitment towards our shared goals and common destinations,” Marcos said.

The President also reflected the bloc's response to earlier challenges, particularly during the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, when escalating tensions in the Middle East threatened ASEAN nationals and disrupted transportation, energy and food supplies.

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Regional leaders initially considered postponing the meeting to address domestic concerns but ultimately agreed to proceed, recognizing the need for a coordinated response.

“Refusing to be distracted, we reconfigured the summit, focused on fundamentals, and began the work that faced us. ASEAN responded quickly, rethinking, recalibrating, and redesigning while keeping our longer-term work at center. This collective work served us well and enabled us to focus on the task before us,” Marcos said.

The opening ceremony also featured the unveiling of a new ASEAN emblem reflecting Timor-Leste's admission as the regional bloc's 11th member.

The summit coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), which upholds mutual respect, the renunciation of the threat or use of force, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.