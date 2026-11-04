BAGUIO CITY — Construction of the P1.186-billion Baguio City Integrated Terminal (BCIT) along Marcos Highway is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2027 following revisions to its original design, Mayor Benjamin Magalong said.

Magalong said the project underwent design adjustments after topographical assessments and geotechnical studies found that the original plans were unsuitable for the proposed site in Barangay Dontogan.

The revised design has been presented to the city government, with minor adjustments being finalized before the complete technical and engineering plans are submitted in December.

Site preparation and construction are targeted to begin between April and June 2027.

The five-hectare terminal, to be developed by Megawide Construction Corp. under a 40-year public-private partnership (PPP) lease agreement, is designed to accommodate up to 400 buses and serve approximately 25,000 passengers daily.

The project aims to ease traffic congestion in Baguio's central business district by establishing a transport hub for provincial buses arriving from outside the city.

Once operational, the terminal is expected to reduce the volume of provincial buses traveling through major thoroughfares, particularly Governor Pack Road and Otek Street.

The facility will feature designated loading and unloading bays, passenger waiting areas, baggage-handling facilities, commercial spaces and accessibility features for persons with disabilities.

The terminal is also expected to improve connections between provincial buses and local public transportation.

The project marks Baguio City's first major infrastructure development under a PPP arrangement.

The city government and Megawide signed the lease agreement on 21 January 2026, following the company's selection as the private-sector proponent in October 2025.

Under the agreement, Megawide will develop, operate and maintain the terminal, with the project expected to generate revenue for the city through lease payments, revenue-sharing arrangements, business taxes and commercial activity.

The terminal is part of the city's broader efforts to improve transport efficiency and address worsening traffic congestion, particularly during peak tourist seasons.