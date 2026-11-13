Makati court issues extradition warrant vs. Quiboloy, 2 others

A Makati City Regional Trial Court (RTC) on Friday, 12 November 2026, issued an extradition warrant of arrest and hold departure orders against detained Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Carreon Quiboloy and two of his associates, the Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed.

The orders were issued by Makati RTC Branch 145, presided over by Judge Karen Matti Sy, in connection with a formal extradition petition filed by the DOJ on 9 November 2026 on behalf of the United States government.

The court's directives also cover KOJC officials Teresita Tolibas Dandan and Helen Panilag.

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The extradition petition stems from a November 2021 indictment by a federal grand jury in the Central District of California.

US prosecutors are seeking the extradition of Quiboloy, Dandan, and Panilag to face multiple federal charges, including international human trafficking, sex trafficking, conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking through force, fraud and coercion, and sex trafficking of children.

According to US court documents, Quiboloy and his co-accused allegedly operated a labor and sex trafficking network that recruited church members to the United States using fraudulently obtained visas.

Once in the country, members were allegedly coerced into soliciting donations for a bogus charity to finance church operations and the lifestyles of its leaders. Young women and girls were also allegedly forced into sexual acts under threats of "eternal damnation."

Arrest warrants issued by the US court were unsealed in March 2024 and remain valid and enforceable.

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Under the Philippine Rules of Procedure in Extradition Cases and Presidential Decree No. 1069, or the Philippine Extradition Law, an extradition court issues a warrant of arrest against respondents upon receiving a formal petition.

The clerk of court is also tasked with issuing summonses to be personally served alongside the petition and its supporting annexes.

Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida and other DOJ officials have emphasized that extradition proceedings in the Philippines are sui generis — unique administrative-judicial processes rather than criminal trials.

The Makati RTC will not determine the guilt or innocence of Quiboloy, Dandan, and Panilag, as that authority rests with the US justice system.

Instead, the court will evaluate whether the US request meets the requirements of the 1994 Philippines-US Extradition Treaty. This includes verifying the respondents' identities, establishing dual criminality under the laws of both countries, and determining whether a prima facie case exists before authorizing their surrender.

Quiboloy, who was arrested in Davao City in September 2024, is currently detained at the Pasig City Jail.

He faces separate, non-bailable domestic charges of qualified human trafficking before a Pasig City court, as well as child and sexual abuse charges before a Quezon City court.

He has pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations against him.

Quiboloy's legal counsel, Atty. Israelito Torreon, previously said that while the defense respects the United States' rights under the treaty, it hopes the Philippine government will allow local courts to finish hearing Quiboloy's domestic criminal cases before deciding on any transfer to US custody.

Justice officials have said the government is weighing whether to prioritize the resolution of his Philippine cases or arrange a temporary surrender to US authorities once the extradition petition is resolved.

A Makati City Regional Trial Court (RTC) issued an extradition warrant of arrest and hold departure orders on Friday, 13 November 2026, against detained Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Carreon Quiboloy and two of his associates, the Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed.

The orders were handed down by Makati RTC Branch 145, presided over by Judge Karen Matti Sy, acting on a formal extradition petition filed by the DOJ on 9 November 2026, on behalf of the United States government.

Alongside Quiboloy, the court's directives cover KOJC officials Teresita Tolibas Dandan and Helen Panilag.

The extradition petition stems from a November 2021 indictment by a federal grand jury in the Central District of California.

U.S. prosecutors are seeking the surrender of Quiboloy, Dandan, and Panilag to stand trial in American courts for multiple federal offenses: international human trafficking and sex trafficking, including conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion, as well as sex trafficking of children.

According to U.S. court documents, Quiboloy and his co-accused allegedly ran a labor and sex trafficking network that recruited church members to the United States using fraudulently obtained visas.

Once in the country, members were allegedly coerced into soliciting donations for a bogus charity to fund church operations and the lifestyles of its leaders, while young women and girls were allegedly coerced into sexual acts under threats of "eternal damnation".

Arrest warrants issued by the U.S. court were unsealed in March 2024 and remain valid and enforceable.

Under the updated Philippine Rules of Procedure in Extradition Cases and Presidential Decree No. 1069 (the Philippine Extradition Law), an extradition court issues a warrant of arrest against the respondents upon receiving a formal petition.

The clerk of court is also tasked with issuing summonses to be served personally alongside the petition and its supporting annexes.

Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida and DOJ officials previously emphasized that extradition proceedings in the Philippines are sui generis—unique administrative-judicial processes rather than criminal trials.

Judge Sy's court will not determine the guilt or innocence of Quiboloy, Dandan, and Panilag, as that authority rests solely with the U.S. justice system.

Instead, the Makati RTC will evaluate whether the U.S. request meets the requirements of the 1994 Philippines–U.S. Extradition Treaty, including verifying the respondents' identities, establishing dual criminality under both nations' laws, and confirming a prima facie case before authorizing surrender.

Quiboloy, who was arrested in Davao City in September 2024, is currently detained at the Pasig City Jail.

He is facing separate, non-bailable domestic charges for qualified human trafficking before a Pasig City court, as well as child and sexual abuse charges before a Quezon City court.

He has pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations against him.

Quiboloy's legal counsel, Atty. Israelito Torreon, previously stated that while the defense respects the treaty prerogatives of the United States, they hope the Philippine government will exercise its sovereign option to let local courts finish trying Quiboloy's domestic criminal cases before deciding on any transfer to U.S. custody.