NCRPO boosts emergency response for ASEAN Summit

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has deployed 84 police personnel with medical backgrounds to provide immediate assistance in case of medical emergencies and other incidents during the ASEAN Summit.

NCRPO Acting Regional Director Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano said the medical-trained personnel will complement the security deployment, ensuring that the police response covers not only potential security threats but also medical emergencies, accidents, and other public safety incidents.

He directed concerned police units to maintain close coordination with the Department of Health (DOH), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), and local government emergency response teams to ensure a coordinated and timely response to emergencies.

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The NCRPO chief also ordered the establishment and strict observance of clear communication and escalation procedures among responding units, emphasizing the need for immediate reporting, proper coordination, and rapid deployment of available emergency resources.

Police commanders were likewise instructed to ensure that designated access routes remain available for ambulances, fire trucks, and rescue vehicles, particularly around summit venues, billeting areas, and other critical locations.

Abrahano stressed that emergency response plans must also account for the possibility of simultaneous incidents in different parts of Metro Manila, requiring police units and partner agencies to remain flexible and prepared to provide reinforcement where needed.

The NCRPO assured the public that emergency response preparations will be sustained throughout the summit period, while regular police services and public safety operations across Metro Manila remain in place.