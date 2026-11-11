Motorists endure heavy traffic along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Monday morning, Sept. 28. | Analy Labor

Motorists in Metro Manila should expect heavier traffic in the days leading up to the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, as authorities conduct convoy rehearsals, adjust road barriers and implement traffic management measures ahead of the gathering of regional leaders.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Romando Artes said traffic congestion could be heaviest from Nov. 12 to 14, before the summit and related meetings begin on Nov. 15.

He attributed the anticipated buildup to traffic-flow simulations, convoy rehearsals, ongoing road repairs and adjustments to barriers, which have caused confusion among motorists.

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“Motorista nag-a-adjust din, nagugulat, nagdadalawang-isip, ‘Pwede ba akong pumasok dito? Hindi ba?’” he said.

Artes said traffic disruptions were expected to ease during the summit itself, partly because Nov. 16 to 18 have been declared special non-working holidays across Metro Manila.

Authorities will implement temporary stop-and-go traffic whenever convoys carrying heads of state and other foreign delegates pass through major roads. However, Artes said these interruptions would last only a few minutes.

“Basta pagkadaan naman nung convoy, papayagan na rin yung mga sasakyan na tumakbo,” he said.

No road closures

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The MMDA clarified that there would be no general road closures during the summit, although access to four streets within the security exclusion zone surrounding the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) will be restricted until Nov. 18.

MMDA Traffic Discipline Office head Atty. Victor Nuñez identified the affected roads as Atang de la Rama Street, Vicente Sotto Street, Pedro Bukaneg Street and Magdalena Jalandoni Street.

Only vehicles with ASEAN stickers or proper authorization will be allowed inside the restricted perimeter, including government vehicles.

“We're very consistent sa pag-anunsyo sa publiko na wala ho tayong road closures. Ito lamang po ang affected na roads as part of the exclusion zone,” Nuñez said.

Motorists traveling toward Roxas Boulevard from J.W. Diokno and Macapagal boulevards were advised to take Seaside Boulevard, then Macapagal Boulevard and EDSA. Southbound motorists along Roxas Boulevard heading toward J.W. Diokno and Macapagal boulevards should take EDSA before turning onto the two boulevards.

Truck rerouting will also be implemented from Nov. 15 to 18 to keep container trucks away from Roxas Boulevard. The MMDA has designated alternative routes connecting the Port Area, North Diversion Road, Manila North Harbor and President Osmeña Highway.

Adjusted mall hours

Beyond the summit, the agency announced adjusted operating hours for shopping malls in Metro Manila from Nov. 16 to Dec. 25.

Under MMDA Memorandum Circular No. 22, malls will operate from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., while deliveries will be limited to 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., except for perishable goods.