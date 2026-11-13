The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has streamlined applications for Alien Employment Permits (AEPs), reducing processing time from 15 days to 10 days and removing several documentary requirements.

DOLE announced Friday, 13 November 2026, that the simplified procedures took effect Thursday under Department Order 248-C, Series of 2026, signed by Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino.

The new rules allow employers and foreign nationals seeking employment permits to complete applications with fewer supporting documents.

Under the order, applicants are no longer required to submit certain permits, licenses and proof of applications from other government agencies when filing their AEP applications.

These include licenses from the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board, special temporary permits from the Professional Regulation Commission, authority to employ foreign nationals from the Department of Justice and authorization from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

However, DOLE stressed that applicants must still comply with applicable laws and regulations enforced by these agencies.

The department also removed the requirement for applicants to pay for the publication of labor market test notices in newspapers.

Instead, the notices will be published through DOLE's official online portal.

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Employers may also process AEP applications through their human resources officers or authorized personnel, without paying a fee upon submission.