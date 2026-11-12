The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will continue investigating allegations made by dismissed police officer Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. despite calls from the legal team of Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo "Pulong" Duterte for the agency to inhibit itself from the case.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag on Thursday, 12 November 2026, rejected the request, saying the bureau has the legal authority to investigate the allegations.

“The law gives the Bureau the authority to investigate, and no law requires it to set that authority aside,” Matibag said.

The statement came after Duterte's lawyers sent a letter dated 10 November asking Matibag and the NBI to inhibit themselves from the investigation.

“The request has no basis in law, and the investigation continues,” Matibag said.

The NBI chief also rejected the lawyers' argument that the bureau must observe the standard of "cold neutrality," saying the principle applies to judges rather than investigators.

“The NBI does not judge. It establishes facts,” Matibag said.

He explained that the NBI's responsibility is to gather evidence and determine the facts, while prosecutors or the Office of the Ombudsman would decide whether charges should be filed in court.

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Should the case reach the courts, Matibag assured that “Rep. Duterte will have every opportunity to answer there.”

He maintained that “Rep. Duterte has been denied nothing the law gives him at this stage.”

Matibag said Duterte had already received a copy of Gracioso's sworn affidavit and that the bureau's invitation for the congressman to appear before investigators remained open.

Gracioso has alleged that he personally delivered cash to Duterte and other members of the Duterte family upon the instructions of former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

The allegations remain under investigation, and the NBI has not announced findings establishing their veracity.

“Every allegation is being tested against documents, records and testimony,” Matibag said.