NBI Dir. Melvin Matibag said the bureau is filing before the DOJ cases over the smuggling of P13 billion worth of cigarettes.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is set to file criminal complaints against 11 individuals, including alleged port operators and shippers, in connection with the seizure of an estimated P13 billion worth of smuggled cigarettes in June.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said Monday, 9 November, that the bureau would file two separate complaints before the Department of Justice (DOJ) following an investigation into 59 shipping containers intercepted at two ports.

“Our team is going to the DOJ today to file ‘yung case na ito,” Matibag said.

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He described the seizure as one of the country's largest anti-smuggling operations, citing the Bureau of Internal Revenue's estimate of P13 billion.

“Actually this is the biggest or one of the biggest agricultural haul ng law enforcement sa Pilipinas,” he said.

The NBI recommended prosecuting the respondents for alleged violations of Republic Act No. 12022, or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act.

Matibag said offenses under the law carry severe penalties, including life imprisonment, and warned that the complaints could lead to nonbailable charges.

Named in the complaints were Calvin Boniface Gothong, Clement Bryan Gothong, Liza Gothong, Chad Benedict Gothong, Lili Gothong, Karen Joy Betasolo, Rose Marie Trilles, Jomar Demos and James Gabriel Verallo, along with two individuals identified by the aliases Henry Lim Co and Ted Lim Chan.

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Matibag said the investigation sought to establish accountability beyond those directly transporting the shipments.

“We are just answering to the call of the public na palagi na lang may nahuhuling tayong smuggling pero ang nakakasuhan lang ‘yung mga pahinante at tsaka ‘yung driver,” he said.

“This time we are going after the big fishes para mapanagutin natin,” he added.

The NBI chief argued that the volume of the shipments and the presence of internationally marked containers at privately operated local ports should have raised concerns among those responsible for port operations.

“Sa volume na ‘yun impossibleng hindi mo nalalaman kung ‘yung pumasok sa iyo na ‘yun. Tsaka if it’s a local port na ‘yan na privately operated, ‘yung presence pa lang alone ng mga international containers, may markings ‘yung mga containers, so that should be a red flag already,” Matibag said.