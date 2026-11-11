NBI Director Melvin Matibag urges Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa to surrender and face International Criminal Court cases, warning that the arrest warrant remains enforceable and that anyone helping the fugitive, especially public officials, could face charges for obstruction of justice and harboring a fugitive.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said Wednesday it has no information confirming that Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa is hiding under the protection of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), although authorities will continue verifying reports about his possible whereabouts.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag made the clarification following a meeting with local officials and members of parliament from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in General Santos City on Tuesday, 10 November.

The meeting was led by BARMM Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua, a former MILF military chief.

Matibag said the bureau had received no information establishing that the senator was being sheltered by the MILF.

However, he assured the public that investigators would continue looking into the possibility.

"We will validate also," Matibag said.

The NBI chief said he accompanied Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida to the gathering, which sought to strengthen coordination among the Department of Justice (DOJ), the NBI and local government units in BARMM.

During the meeting, Matibag said several governors raised the possibility that Dela Rosa could be hiding somewhere in the autonomous region.

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He said the local officials expressed their willingness to cooperate with authorities in locating the senator and ensuring that their jurisdictions would not be used to shelter individuals wanted by law enforcement agencies.

“They will not allow na ‘yung mga lugar nila pagtataguan ng mga pinaghahanap ng batas,” Matibag said.

The NBI director emphasized that the information shared during the meeting would be assessed as part of the bureau's continuing efforts to determine Dela Rosa's whereabouts.

Dela Rosa is the subject of a government manhunt following reports that the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for his arrest in connection with alleged crimes against humanity committed during the Duterte administration's anti-drug campaign.

The senator, who served as Philippine National Police chief during the early years of former President Rodrigo Duterte's presidency, has been linked to the implementation of the controversial drug war, which resulted in thousands of deaths.

The allegations against him concern his purported involvement in extrajudicial killings carried out during the campaign.

Authorities have not publicly established Dela Rosa's whereabouts, while the NBI continues coordinating with other government agencies and local officials to pursue leads.

Matibag's clarification comes amid speculation that the senator may have sought refuge in Mindanao, including areas within BARMM.