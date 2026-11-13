The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has vowed to provide assistance to sugarcane workers affecred by the red-striped soft scal insect (RSSI) infestation.

DOLE Secretary Francis Tolentino expressed this commitment during a consultative dialogue with the Sugar Tripartite Council (STC) that was held Thursday, November 12, at the department’s main office in Manila.

The department said, during the dialogue, Bureau of Workers with Special Concerns (BWSC) Director Leilani Reynoso guaranteed that workers who suffered from the RSSI infestation will be provided with timely financial relief.

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Reynoso cited that affected workers can join the DOLE’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) program.

The BWSC official explained that affected workers can get skills training and livelihood assistance, among others, through the TUPAD program.

The STC sought the dialogue discuss workforce and labor challenges facing the sugar industry including the RSSI infestation.

The DOLE will be meeting with the STC again to thoroughly address other issues and concerns affecting sugar farmers and agricultural workers.

Last month, Iloilo province declared a state of calamity due to RSSI infestation in the sugarcane fields.