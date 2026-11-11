Romualdez suspension not proof of guilt, lawyer says

The Sandiganbayan Third Division’s decision to place former House Speaker Martin Romualdez under preventive suspension over his pending plunder case does not constitute a finding of guilt or proof that the allegations against him have been established, one of his lawyers said.

Atty. Ade Fajardo explained that the anti-graft court’s resolution on Tuesday, 10 November, merely found that the Information filed by prosecutors was legally sufficient.

He also noted that such a finding required the court to impose a mandatory suspension as prescribed by Philippine law.

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Fajardo maintained that the decision did not mean the prosecution had proven that his client amassed ill-gotten wealth from infrastructure projects, as alleged.

“The court has not found Martin guilty of plunder. It has not been established that he received a single peso in illegal commissions or kickbacks,” Fajardo said.

The lawyer also pointed out that the Third Division itself had indicated in its resolution that the prosecution’s allegations were “matters to be threshed out and established during trial.”

The Office of the Ombudsman charged Romualdez, former congressman Zaldy Co, a member of the lawmaker’s household staff, and the president of a money changer company with plunder on 7 September.

Prosecutors alleged that the accused conspired to amass P7.4 billion in government funds between 2022 and 2025.

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While Romualdez has been detained at the New Quezon City Jail – Male Dormitory since 14 September, Co and the two other accused remain at large.

Fajardo reiterated that the prosecution still had to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“An allegation is not evidence. A valid Information is not a conviction,” the lawyer stressed.

He added that Romualdez’s detention had already prevented him from performing his duties as a congressman, even without the issuance of a suspension order.

Despite the court’s resolution, Fajardo said the defense respected its findings while evaluating the legal remedies available to his client.

“A suspension is not a finding of guilt. It is the court itself that stated that the allegations still have to be proven. Accusations are not enough—evidence is needed,” he said.

The Sandiganbayan Third Division is currently conducting bail hearings for Romualdez, with the prosecution expected to conclude presenting its witnesses on 24 November.