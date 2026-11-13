The Department of Justice (DOJ) has qualified for the fiscal year 2024 Performance-Based Bonus (PBB) after securing a 95-point rating in the Department of Budget and Management's (DBM) final eligibility assessment.

The DOJ said it received the assessment on 27 October 2026, confirming its eligibility for a bonus rate of 61.75 percent under the government's performance incentive system.

The rating reflects the department's compliance with national performance targets, governance requirements and accountability standards.

The DOJ also submitted its final Form 1.0 on 11 November 2026, completing another documentary requirement for processing the incentive.

The department credited its officials and employees across its offices and attached agencies for meeting the performance requirements.

The PBB is a government incentive program that rewards eligible public employees based on their agencies' performance and compliance with prescribed standards.

With the eligibility assessment and documentary submission completed, the DOJ said it was awaiting the remaining administrative procedures necessary for the processing and release of the bonuses.

The department emphasized that the incentive would be released only to qualified personnel, subject to existing DBM and interagency guidelines.