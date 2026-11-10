The Sandiganbayan Third Division has suspended former House Speaker Martin Romualdez for a period of 90 days in relation to his pending plunder case over his alleged amassing of P7.4 billion in ill-gotten wealth from infrastructure projects.

In an interview on Tuesday, the clerk of court of the Third Division confirmed to reporters that a resolution had been reached regarding Romualdez’s suspension.

“The court issued a resolution ordering the suspension pendente lite of former House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Gomez Romualdez for a period of 90 days from receipt of the resolution,” the resolution reportedly read.

The anti-graft court ordered the lawmaker to “cease and desist” from the functions of his office. He is the incumbent representative of the 1st congressional of the municipality of Leyte.

The clerk of court said that the resolution had ordered him to furnish a copy of the document to the office of House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy through the lower chamber’s Secretary General Cheloy Garafil.

It was also noted that the said office was instructed to inform the court of the actions it had taken regarding the resolution within a period of five days upon receipt.

Romualdez was charged with plunder by the Office of the Ombudsman last 7 September, with the court issuing a warrant for his arrest on the same day.

Authorities found the lawmaker at Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan where he was confined after reportedly experiencing chest pain and difficulties in breathing.

Also read Romualdez staff ‘on call’ not ‘24/7’ at QC Jail — warden

In less than a week, the Third Division ordered law enforcement to officially transfer and commit Romualdez at the New Quezon City Jail – Male Dormitory on 14 September.

It is worth noting that aside from the former House Speaker, also charged in the complaint were former congressman Zaldy Co, a member of Romualdez’s household staff, and the president of a money changer company—all three remain at-large.

The Third Division is currently conducting bail hearings on Romualdez’s case.

Although non-bailable based on the law, respondents charged with plunder are granted the ability of provisional liberty if the court deems the evidence of the prosecution presented in the said hearings failed to eclipse the quantum of evidence required to deny bail.

Last 31 July, former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla managed to post bail amounting to P1 million for his pending case of malversation based on a 2-1 decision from the Third Division.