EVSU develops solar-powered desalination technology for island communities

TACLOBAN CITY – The Eastern Visayas State University (EVSU) has developed an integrated technology that could help address freshwater shortages in island communities.

The technology combines three interconnected engineering prototypes for seawater desalination, filtration, and solar energy. It was developed under EVSU’s Master of Engineering program.

The prototypes were presented during the candidates’ final research defense on Kalanggaman Island, a tourist destination in Palompon, Leyte.

The projects aim to provide an alternative water treatment solution for geographically isolated communities with limited access to freshwater.

The three studies are “Development of Filtration System for Desalination Plant” by Engr. Edrinal Estobañes; “Development of a Desalination Machine for Remote Islands” by Engr. Julius Codilla; and “Development of a Solar Power System for Desalination Plant in Kalanggaman Island” by Engr. Jomar Navarro.

Designed to work together, the technologies address three stages of water production: processing seawater to reduce its salt content, filtering the treated water, and using solar energy to power the system.

EVSU said the desalination machine is already operational and can produce approximately one gallon of freshwater per hour. Its current capacity is limited by budget constraints, but the working prototype provides a basis for further improvements in production and efficiency.

During the final defense, the candidates demonstrated and tested their prototypes, allowing the panel to assess their functionality and identify areas for improvement.

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Further water-quality testing and validation are still needed to determine whether the output meets Philippine drinking-water standards before it can be considered safe for regular consumption.

EVSU said Kalanggaman Island was chosen as the research site because of its freshwater supply challenges. Despite attracting tourists throughout the year, the island has no established source of potable water and is not connected to the mainland electric grid.

These limitations highlight the need for alternative water production systems that can use locally available resources and renewable energy.