The mayor of Rosario, Cavite has been placed by the Office of the Ombudsman in a six-month preventive suspension over “strong evidence” tying the official to gambling activities at a casino in Bacolod City.

“In a six-page order, the Ombudsman directed [Mayor Jose Voltaire Ricafrente’s] preventive suspension without pay pending the resolution of administrative charges for Grave Misconduct and Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service,” the Ombudsman said in a statement on Thursday.

The suspension reportedly arose from a complaint that was filed by the Field Investigation Office I of the Ombudsman with respect to its findings that the mayor was seen at a casino last 14 March along with four other individuals.

Investigators said that Ricafrente had bought P30,000 worth of casino chips before later winning P10,000 prior to his exit from the establishment.

In justifying the suspension, the Ombudsman said that the mayor had violated Memorandum Circular No. 06, Series of 2016 which strictly prohibits any public official and government employee from both entering and playing at a gambling facility.

It stressed that the resolution to the administrative charges could lead to Ricafrente being removed from his post.

“The suspension is immediately executory and shall remain effective until the administrative case is resolved, but not exceeding six months, subject to the conditions prescribed under the law,” the anti-graft body said.

Despite the suspension, however, the Ombudsman explained that it was not an immediate determination that Ricafrente was found guilty and had already been deemed as administratively liable for the allegations.