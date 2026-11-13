The Department of Justice (DOJ) provided free legal counseling to 71 homeowners and residents of Naic, Cavite, as part of its efforts to make legal assistance more accessible to communities.

The outreach activity, held on 27 October 2026 at Silver Grace Resort, was organized by the DOJ Action Center (DOJAC) Region IV-A and the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor of Cavite.

Residents received guidance on legal procedures, available remedies and government agencies responsible for addressing their concerns.

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Among those assisted was a homeowner involved in a dispute with her homeowners association (HOA).

DOJAC personnel explained her rights and the possible legal remedies, including referring the dispute to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), which handles certain matters involving homeowners associations.

Another resident sought advice over additional fees allegedly collected for garbage disposal and maintenance involving a privately owned truck operating within a subdivision.

The DOJAC advised the resident on possible avenues for raising the complaint, including referral to the Naic local government and, where appropriate, the Anti-Red Tape Authority for further assessment.

The outreach forms part of the DOJ's program to bring legal services directly to communities, particularly residents who may be unfamiliar with legal processes or unable to afford legal representation.

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Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida said access to legal assistance should not depend on a person's financial circumstances.

“If we are serious about bringing justice closer to the Filipino people, then we must go where the people are. We will continue to bring services closer to the Filipino, one community at a time. Justice must not remain beyond anyone’s reach simply because they do not know where to seek help or cannot afford. This is our commitment, and we will continue working to make it a reality,” Vida said.