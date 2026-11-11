LIPA CITY, Batangas — Five unidentified suspects tied up a security guard and took a vault containing an undetermined amount of cash from a restaurant along J.P. Laurel Highway in Barangay Sabang early Tuesday, November 3, police said.

The robbery occurred at Conti’s Bakeshop and Restaurant at around 2 a.m. and was reported to the Lipa City police at 3:55 a.m., according to a Police Regional Office 4A incident summary.

Initial investigation showed that the 24-year-old guard had locked the main entrance and remained inside the establishment. He told investigators he fell asleep on a chair near the entrance and was awakened by suspects who were already inside.

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The suspects allegedly seized his issued 9mm pistol and cellphone, which were on a table, before binding his hands and feet with packaging tape and blindfolding him with a white cloth.

They then forced open the office door and took the vault, police said.

The suspects escaped through the back door and boarded a tricycle heading toward Malvar. Its make and license plate had yet to be established.