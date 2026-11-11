Sandiganbayan denies Revilla bid to file demurrer in malversation case

The Sandiganbayan Third Division on Wednesday denied the motion filed by former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. seeking permission to file a demurrer to evidence in his pending malversation case.

In an interview with reporters at the anti-graft court, the clerk of court of the Third Division said the court merely took note of the demurrer to evidence that Revilla attached to his initial motion.

“The court issued the resolution denying the motions for leave of court to file demurrers to evidence by all of the accused in the Revilla case,” the official said.

Under Philippine law, an accused in a criminal case must first secure the court’s permission before filing a demurrer to evidence, which seeks the dismissal of the case on the ground that the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence.

Without such permission, filing a demurrer is considered a waiver of the accused’s right to present defense evidence. The court may then resolve the case based solely on the prosecution’s evidence.

Despite the denial, Revilla was able to post a P1-million bond in his malversation case after the Third Division granted his petition for bail in a 2-1 ruling.

His co-accused, meanwhile, remain detained at the New Quezon City Jail – Male Dormitory after the court denied their respective bids for provisional liberty.

Prosecutors charged Revilla with plunder, accusing him of receiving kickbacks from a P92.8-million alleged ghost infrastructure project in Pandi, Bulacan.

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The former senator and members of his camp have repeatedly denied the allegations, maintaining that there was no evidence linking him to the alleged anomalous scheme.

Marcoleta, co-accused seek permission to file demurrer

In a separate announcement, the clerk of court disclosed that Senator Rodante Marcoleta and his co-accused had filed motions for leave of court to file demurrers to evidence in their plunder case before the Third Division.

The court gave the prosecution five days to submit its consolidated comment on the motions.

The Office of the Ombudsman charged Marcoleta, former congressman Michael Defensor, and businessmen Aristotle Viray and Joseph Espiritu with plunder over Marcoleta’s alleged receipt of P75 million in campaign funds before the 2025 national elections.

State prosecutors rested their presentation of evidence and witnesses on 8 October.