Comelec logs 36,124 voter registrants on first day

More than 36,000 Filipinos registered as voters on the first day of the registration period on 10 November, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported Wednesday, 11 November.

Comelec data showed that a total of 36,124 Filipinos registered on the opening day, comprising 19,399 females and 16,725 males.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia described the turnout as a very good start.

“The number of people who lined up and showed such patience is truly remarkable,” he said.

Region IV-A, or CALABARZON, which covers Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon, recorded the highest number of registrants at 8,101.

The National Capital Region followed with 6,741 registrants.

Garcia earlier said the Comelec expects around three million Filipinos to register during the registration period, which will run until 30 July.

Meanwhile, the Comelec temporarily suspended voter registration in Batanes and Naga City due to scheduled electoral exercises.

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In Naga City, registration was suspended ahead of the 21 November plebiscite on the ratification of its conversion into a highly urbanized city (HUC). In Batanes, the suspension was implemented ahead of the 28 November special election for the vacant congressional seat.