Solons urge Marcos to expel Chinese envoy

Members of the House of Representatives are calling for President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to classify Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Jing Quan as “persona non grata” over his recent threatening remarks against the country.

In a resolution filed Wednesday, 10 lawmakers denounced Quan’s statements along with citing incidents wherein the Chinese embassy attacked Philippine officials and instances that its forces had endangered the lives of Philippine sailors.

A particular issue that was cited in the document involved the Chinese Coast Guard blocking the evacuation of a sick sailor from the BRP Sierra Madre through the use of a water cannons. The transfer was reportedly delayed by more than eight hours.

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It also took note of Quan daring members of Congress and the Executive to deem him “persona non grata,” telling them to “just do it” and to “stop bluffing.”

He similarly accused local politicians and reporters of exaggerating the issue and allegedly taking the matter out of context to create “hype.”

“These incidents demonstrate China’s disregard for the sovereign rights of the Philippines and underscore the inconsistency between the Chinese Government’s words and its actions,” the resolution read.

In light of their concerns, the lawmakers urged Marcos to take “decisive action” on the matter since he was vested with the executive power under the Constitution to have the primary authority when it came to foreign relations.

The resolution reiterated that the pronouncements of Quan had undermined national sovereignty and threatened the state’s security.

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The lawmakers that signed the resolution were Akbayan Representatives Chel Diokno, Perci Cendana, and Dadah Ismula, along with Dinagat Islands Rep. Kaka Bag-Ao, Mamamayang Liberal Rep. Leila de Lima, and Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong.

Also indicated as signatories were Las Pinas Rep. Mark Anthony Santos, Pinoy Workers Partylist Rep. Karl Fernandez Legaspi, Albay Rep. Cielo Krisel Lagman, and Zamboanga del Norte Rep. Adrian Michael Amatong.

The resolution came just days after Quan controversially implied that China was seemingly restraining itself from completely taking over the West Philippine Sea through the use of force.

“If we want to use force, we may easily win. But no, we will not use force,” he said.

His statement had come as a response to Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro labeling China as the “troublemaker” in the contested waters after years of dispute.

Both the President and the Department of Foreign Affairs had similarly issued summons on the Chinese envoy, with Marcos going as far as stating that the remark “sounds very much to me like a threat.”