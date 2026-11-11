Former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Roberto Bernardo said that he was unable to immediately implicate Senator Jinggoy Estrada as a recipient of infrastructure kickbacks due to their close ties and a lack of supporting documents.

The sentiment arose after Estrada’s lawyers questioned the absence of their client’s name in the judicial affidavits that were initially created by Bernardo in 2025, including the one that was forwarded to the Department of Justice for his application into the Witness Protection Program.

Bernardo served as the prosecution’s witness in the bail hearing of Senator Jinggoy Estrada at the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division on Wednesday.

Also read Bernardo: Estrada received P573-M kickback in four deliveries

Atty. Laurence Arroyo particularly challenged the fact that the witness was able to recall Estrada’s involvement in the scheme in his more recent affidavits.

In response to the queries, Bernardo mentioned that the primary reason behind the development was based on him wanting to make his testimony as detailed as possible.

“It’s difficult to speak without first seeking confirmation,” the witness stated.

For him to do so, Bernardo mentioned that he communicated with former DPWH National Capital Region Regional Director Gerard Opulencia and through recovering the project lists that were allegedly requested to be inserted by Estrada.

He stated that he had conducted a more thorough checking of documents after he was called as a resource person in the Senate Blue Ribbon committee hearing on the flood control controversy in 2025.

Also read Go: I never submitted project list

Again asked by Fifth Division Associate Justice Gener Gito about the absence of Estrada in his first couple of affidavits, the witness maintained that he could not simply implicate a friend with no proof.

“During that time, I have no confirmation or solid evidence or whatever proof. Although I have in mind that [Estrada] is already one of the proponents,” Bernardo said

“I was in a rush, it is difficult to implicate a friend, I cannot just do it right away.” he added.

Estrada, who was physically present during the proceedings, smirked and shocked his head upon hearing the claim.

Asked about the information upon his exit from the courtroom, the senator asserted that Bernardo had already implicated so many people in the scandal.

“As much as possible I don’t want to have enemies,” Estrada stressed.

Bernardo was called as a witness in the senator’s trial to corroborate claims pertaining to the senator’s alleged receipt of ₱573-million in kickbacks from infrastructure projects last 2025.

Estrada has repeatedly refuted the allegations, but has maintained that he was willing to debunk the claims in court proceedings.

He was issued a 90-day preventive suspension as senator by the Fifth Division last 12 October, marking the second time that he was suspended during his current charges after an earlier order for suspension by the anti-graft court’s Fourth Division.