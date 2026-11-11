Chief Justice Rodil V. Zalameda (center), then Supreme Court (SC) Associate Justice, receives the degree of Doctor of Laws (honoris causa) from the University of the East (UE) during a ceremony at the UE Theatre in Manila on 27 October 2026. With him are UE President and Chief Academic Officer Zosimo M. Battad (left) and UE University Registrar Marcelo E. Vergara (right). (Photo courtesy of UE)

Newly appointed Supreme Court Chief Justice Rodil V. Zalameda has called on members of the judiciary to exercise their authority with absolute restraint, independence, and heightened prudence, reminding them that court decisions bear profound real-world consequences.

The statement was delivered during a special academic convocation where Chief Justice Zalameda was conferred the degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa, by his alma mater, the University of the East (UE).

Addressing members of the bench, legal practitioners, and the academic community, Chief Justice Zalameda emphasized that the impact of the court's work is concrete and immediate.

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"Every court decision affects lives," Chief Justice Zalameda stated. "The impact is sometimes immediate and visible—when a person regains liberty, a family recovers property, or a victim obtains redress. At other times, it is broader and less visible, such as when a decision clarifies constitutional principles or strengthens public confidence in the rule of law."

He cautioned judges and justices against overstepping their constitutional mandates, stressing that personal viewpoints must never supersede established legal frameworks.

"This is why the judicial office demands restraint, independence, humility, and above all, a constant awareness that the authority to decide carries with it the responsibility to decide carefully," he said.

The Chief Justice further clarified that while courts operate within the boundaries of the Constitution, statutory laws, and judicial precedents, the administration of justice cannot exist in a vacuum.

It requires an appreciation of the everyday realities confronting citizens and institutions.

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"The delivery of justice requires both fidelity to principle and sensitivity to consequence," Zalameda added.

"We must remain faithful to the Constitution and statutes, respectful of precedent, and conscious of the limits of judicial power."

Chief Justice Zalameda formally assumed leadership of the high court following his appointment by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., succeeding retired Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo.

Chief Justice Zalameda recalled his days as a high school student at UE, when his concerns were far more modest: passing his subjects and completing school requirements.

Later, as a political science major at the same institution, he learned about the structures of government and the principles that should guide public institutions in serving the people.

“I did not know then that those lessons would eventually lead me to the Judiciary. I could not have imagined that I would receive a degree in law as an

alumnus being honored by this University,” Chief Justice Zalameda said.

After graduating from UE, he earned his law degree from Ateneo de Manila University.

He then pursued a career in law, serving first as a lawyer, then as a prosecutor, and later as an Associate Justice of the Court of Appeals and the SC.