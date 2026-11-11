BOC seizes P89.16-M shabu in abandoned parcels

The Bureau of Customs–Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA) seized 15.036 kilograms of suspected illegal drugs with a total estimated value of P89,161,800.

These were recovered on 6 November from 12 abandoned parcels at a warehouse in Pasay City. The parcels originated from Thailand, India, the US, and the Netherlands.

Based on the physical examination, the seized items included 11.241 kilos of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P76,438,800, 1.563 kilos of suspected marijuana kush valued at P1,563,000, and 2.232 kilos of suspected ketamine valued at P11,160,000.

The suspected drugs were found in clothing, food and tea packaging, a wooden container, a metal pulley, a handbag, and a deep fryer. Meanwhile, the declared contents of the parcels included clothing, toys, household items, vehicle parts, and gifts.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno emphasized that it is important to inspect even abandoned shipments, especially if there might be something hidden inside items commonly sent from abroad.

BOC-NAIA led the operation in partnership with the Customs Anti-Illegal Drugs Task Force, NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and other agencies.

The seized items were submitted to the PDEA Laboratory Service for examination and confirmation of their type. The investigation is ongoing to determine if there is sufficient basis to file the appropriate charges.