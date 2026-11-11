Transport group MANIBELA welcomed former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vivencio “Vince” Dizon as the new Department of Transportation (DOTr) chief following Malacañang’s announcement of a Cabinet transition involving former Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez.

“Malugod nating tinatanggap ang muling pagkakatalaga at pagbabalik ni Vince Dizon sa DOTr at maipagpapatuloy ang mga programang makakatulong sa hanay ng transportasyon, pampubliko man o pribado,” MANIBELA president Mar Valbuena said in a social media post on Monday.

(We warmly welcome the reappointment and return of Vince Dizon to the DOTr, and the continuation of programs that will help the transportation sector, whether public or private.)

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Valbuena also recognized Lopez’s service as transportation secretary, following the latter’s appointment as the new DPWH chief.