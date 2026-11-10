Malacañang on Tuesday, 10 November, urged critics not to politicize preparations for the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, maintaining that security and the country's readiness to host foreign leaders remain the government's priorities.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro made the statement following allegations by ACT Teachers Rep. Antonio Tinio that the administration was concealing poverty by removing street vendors and homeless people from areas near summit venues.

Tinio criticized the installation of large displays featuring artworks by National Artists along J.W. Diokno Boulevard in Pasay City, alleging that the barriers were intended to hide poor communities from visiting foreign delegates.

Castro rejected the criticism, saying President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his administration were focused on completing preparations and demonstrating the Philippines' capability to host major international events.

“So, ang Pangulo at ang administrasyon ay focused kung paano masasaayos at makukumpleto ang preparasyon na ito hindi lang para sa Pilipino kundi para ipakita sa buong mundo kung gaano ka-prepara ang Pilipinas sa pagho-host ng ASEAN Summit,” Castro said.

She emphasized that providing adequate security for visiting leaders and delegates was essential to the country's hosting responsibilities.

“Malaking bagay po na maipakita natin na tayo ay isang bansa na makapagbibigay ng sapat na seguridad sa mga lider na pupunta sa ating bansa. At dapat nating ipakita kung paano tayo—iyong hospitality na nakapaloob sa Pilipino. So, walang anumang issue na dapat pag-usapan o pamumulitika rito. Ang dapat pag-usapan ay ang magiging magandang epekto ng pagho-host ng Pilipinas sa ASEAN Summit,” Castro added.

The controversy comes as street vendors in parts of Pasay City face temporary business restrictions because of security and traffic arrangements surrounding the summit.

Also read PNP urges motorists to prepare for ASEAN Summit traffic disruptions

The Department of Social Welfare and Development said about 30 affected vendors would receive up to P10,000 each in financial assistance, along with family food packs.

Castro also renewed her appeal for protest groups to hold demonstrations after the summit rather than during the arrival of foreign delegates.

“Ang hiling lang naman, kayo ay may panahon, marami kayong panahon kung anong gusto ninyong sabihin sa gobyerno, mas maganda po sana kung hindi ito itapat sa pagdating ng ating mga bisita. Ipakita natin ang tunay na kagandahang-ugali ng mga Pilipino,” she said.

South China Sea code of conduct

Meanwhile, Castro said the administration remained hopeful about progress toward finalizing a Code of Conduct (COC) between ASEAN and China in the South China Sea.

However, she referred questions on the negotiations and the possibility of concluding an agreement during the summit to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Marcos was also expected to inspect the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City as preparations entered their final stages.