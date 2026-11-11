



MSMEs showcased



Inside the IMC is a curated shop featuring products of Filipino micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) throughout the country, placed near the dining area where mouthwatering dishes from major Filipino restaurants, namely Ilustrado Restaurant and Hizon’s Catering, are offered.



At the main IMC, conducive working is being offered to journalists, as well as relaxation area such as 15-minute back and head massage, and overflowing coffee.



The Department of Tourism, meanwhile, is offering a tour for foreign and local media in the historic Intramuros in Manila, where Fort Santiago and century-old churches such as San Agustin Church and Manila Cathedral are located.



The Marcos administration allocated P17,495,734,000 for the hosting of the ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings under the Full Year 2026 General Appropriations Act.



Combined with the P5.4 billion appropriated in the FY 2025 national budget for early preparations, the total multi-year budget allocation reaches P22,895,734,000.



The 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings would be attended by leaders of 11 ASEAN member nations, as well as dialogue partner countries, namely Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, the Russian Federation, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States.



US President Donald Trump, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the Federative Republic of Brazil, and Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár confirmed they will arrive in the country in the coming days.



Also attending the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings are sectoral dialogue partners, namely Brazil, Denmark, Germany, Morocco, Norway, Pakistan, South Africa, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.