Police seize ₱438,260 worth of suspected shabu and a loose firearm in Dasmariñas City

Five suspected drug personalities were arrested during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Santa Lucia, Dasmariñas City, Cavite, on 10 November 2026. Police seized approximately ₱438,260 worth of suspected shabu, a caliber .38 revolver and ammunition. (

DASMARIÑAS CITY, Cavite — Five suspected drug personalities, including two classified as high-value individuals, were arrested during a buy-bust operation that yielded approximately ₱438,260 worth of suspected shabu and an unlicensed firearm in Barangay Santa Lucia on Tuesday, 10 November.

In a report released Wednesday, the Cavite Police Provincial Office said personnel of the Dasmariñas Component City Police Station's City Drug Enforcement Unit conducted the operation at approximately 2:30 a.m.

The suspects, identified only by their aliases “Batang,” “Belle,” “Chris,” “Jay” and “Josh,” are all residents of Candelaria, Quezon Province.

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Police classified two suspects as high-value individuals and the remaining three as street-level individuals.

Operatives confiscated six heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu with an initial gross weight of approximately 64.45 grams and an estimated standard drug price of ₱438,260.

Following marking and reweighing, the confiscated substances registered a combined gross weight of approximately 66.49 grams, according to police.

Authorities also recovered a caliber .38 revolver with three live rounds of ammunition, a pink pouch, a black sling bag, a vehicle, a genuine ₱1,000 bill used as buy-bust money and ₱1,500 in cash.

The physical inventory of the confiscated evidence was conducted at the arrest site in the presence of the suspects, a media representative and a barangay official.

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Police said the seized drug evidence would be submitted to the Cavite Provincial Forensic Unit in Imus City for laboratory examination.

The suspects face complaints for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, while one suspect is also being implicated in a violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Authorities are preparing the necessary documents for the filing of appropriate charges and inquest proceedings before the Office of the City Prosecutor.