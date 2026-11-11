San Carlos Bishop Gerardo Alminaza on Wednesday urged the government to accelerate renewable energy development in the Philippines to provide affordable and reliable electricity, particularly to low-income households and underserved communities.

“Our government—and, for that matter, all governments of the world that truly care for their people—must accelerate renewable energy development, particularly distributed and community-based systems that can provide affordable and dependable electricity to households and underserved communities,” stated the prelate.

Alminaza made the appeal as the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) takes place in Antalya, Türkiye, from 9 to 20 November 2026.

The bishop said the Philippines has substantial renewable energy potential that could help reduce dependence on imported fuels while expanding electricity access, especially through distributed and community-based power systems.

However, he emphasized that the transition to renewable energy must not come at the expense of communities, workers and the environment.

“What we need is transformative renewable energy, introduced in a just transition that protects ecosystems, respects the rights of workers and Indigenous Peoples, and upholds the rights and livelihoods of communities,” stated Alminaza.

“The rising demand for minerals used in clean energy technologies cannot excuse land grabbing, unsafe work or damage to fragile ecosystems,” he also pointed out.

Alminaza raised concerns over the financial burden of high electricity costs on Filipino families already struggling with rising living expenses.

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“Unreliable electricity and rising bills take money from food, education, health care and other needs,” he pointed out.

“Affordable and dependable power is an essential service, and it must be within reach of the poor,” he added.

The bishop also warned that a strong El Niño, which the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) expects to persist into the first half of 2027, could aggravate pressure on electricity demand, water resources and agricultural production.

“Heat and drought can also increase pressure on electricity demand, water supplies, food production and livelihoods,” said the bishop.

“These risks demand preparation and conservation; they must not be used to justify prolonged dependence on the fuels driving climate change,” he added.

Meanwhile, Alminaza called on the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to publish power plant performance audits and their findings, strictly enforce existing regulations and hold electricity producers accountable for failing to meet their obligations.

He also urged the government to review long-term power supply agreements that lock consumers into contracts with underperforming coal-fired power plants.