President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has pledged continued government support for Filipino chefs and restaurant operators as the country's culinary industry gains international recognition through the Michelin Guide.

Speaking at the Michelin Guide Manila and Environs & Cebu 2027 ceremony at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City on 29 October, Marcos said Filipino cuisine could become a major attraction for international travelers and create economic opportunities beyond the tourism sector.

The President said the Philippines' culinary heritage, alongside its natural attractions and rich culture, could encourage tourists to explore more destinations and extend their stays.

“Now, our cuisine can become another reason for travelers to visit, explore our regions, and to stay longer,” Marcos said.

He praised Filipino chefs and restaurant operators for showcasing the country's culinary traditions, local ingredients and creativity to international audiences.

Marcos said growing interest in Philippine cuisine could also benefit farmers, fisherfolk, food producers and micro, small and medium enterprises.

He cited Gallery by Chele, which incorporates indigenous rice varieties from the Cordilleras into its dishes, as an example of how restaurants can promote local agricultural products and the communities that produce them.

The President said the government would continue improving infrastructure and air and sea connectivity to make tourism destinations more accessible.

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He also emphasized the importance of culinary education and skills development for aspiring chefs and hospitality professionals.

“We also support culinary education and skills development for aspiring chefs and hospitality professionals. As we strengthen our tourism industry, we hope to see more of the country represented in the international culinary scene. Beyond Manila and Cebu, more food destinations are waiting to be discovered,” Marcos said.

“Our goal is to create an environment where Filipino talent and business can thrive, where culinary tourism brings more jobs and livelihoods to our communities. I thank the Michelin Guide for bringing its expertise and global perspective to the Philippines, helping introduce our culinary landscape to a wider international audience,” he added.

Michelin recognizes 127 restaurants

The Michelin Guide's second Philippine edition recognized 127 restaurants across Manila, surrounding areas and Cebu.

The 2027 selection includes one two-star restaurant, nine one-star establishments, 31 Bib Gourmand restaurants and 86 Michelin Selected establishments.

FLOW in Makati earned its first Michelin star, while Helm retained its two-star distinction.

The selection builds on the guide's inaugural Philippine edition in 2025, which recognized 108 establishments, including nine Michelin-starred restaurants.

The country's hospitality industry also received international recognition in 2026, with nine hotels and resorts awarded Michelin Keys.

Raffles Makati and El Nido Resorts Lagen Island in Palawan received two-key distinctions.

Marcos said the growing international recognition of Philippine restaurants and hotels presents an opportunity to attract visitors, support local businesses and generate employment across the country.