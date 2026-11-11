The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday urged wanted individuals, including former and incumbent public officials, to surrender to authorities following the voluntary surrender of a former Sultan Kudarat congressman facing graft and malversation charges.

PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. welcomed the decision of former Sultan Kudarat Rep. Arnulfo Go to face the charges against him rather than evade arrest, describing the move as a demonstration of respect for due process and the rule of law.

Nartatez said Go's surrender should serve as a reminder that no individual is beyond the reach of the law, regardless of political position, influence or connections.

“Let this serve as a reminder that no one is beyond the reach of the law. Regardless of one's position, influence, or connections, the PNP will carry out its mandate to enforce lawful court orders and ensure that those facing criminal charges are given a fair chance to be heard and defend themselves in a proper forum,” Nartatez said.

Go surrendered to police in General Santos City on 8 November after the Sandiganbayan issued four arrest warrants against him in connection with the alleged misuse of his 2012 Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF).

The warrants stemmed from charges involving alleged violations of Republic Act 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code, which penalizes malversation of public funds.

The cases involve P8.8 million in public funds allegedly misused in connection with projects in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

Go was indicted alongside three former municipal officials over the alleged irregularities.

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Personnel from the Lebak Municipal Police Station facilitated his surrender along Mabuhay Road in Barangay San Isidro, General Santos City, following coordination with the Sultan Kudarat Police Provincial Office and the General Santos City Police Office.

Nartatez said the PNP remains committed to pursuing wanted individuals and implementing court-issued arrest warrants without discrimination.

He added that the police organization would continue carrying out its responsibilities in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive, through Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to strengthen accountability and public confidence in government institutions.

“The law does not recognize privilege when it comes to accountability. Whether an individual is an ordinary citizen or a former public official, the PNP will enforce the law without fear or favor, guided by due process, professionalism, and respect for human rights,” Nartatez said.