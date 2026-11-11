Individual collared for weeds in Nueva Vizcaya

Photos Courtesy of PDEA Cordillera

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya — Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cordillera Ifugao Provincial Office arrested a 31-year-old suspect for marijuana during a drug buy-bust in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya on 11 November 2026.

Seized from the suspect is an estimated P75,600 worth of suspected dried marijuana leaves. The operation took place in Purok 5, District 4, Bayombong where the suspect, known by the alias Kiangan and residing in Bonfal West, was arrested after selling a knot-tied plastic bag containing around 10 grams of suspected dried marijuana leaves to an undercover agent.

Upon searching the suspect, the enforcers retrieved an additional plastic bag holding 620 grams of the same illicit material. The total weight of the confiscated dried marijuana leaves reached 630 grams.